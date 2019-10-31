NEWARK, N.J. (AP) _ Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $403 million.
On a per-share basis, the Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 98 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.
The parent company of PSEG Power and Public Service Electric & Gas Co. posted revenue of $2.3 billion in the period.
PSEG expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.30 per share.
PSEG shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 22%. The stock has climbed 16% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEG
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.