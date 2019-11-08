CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ NN Inc. (NNBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.
The industrial parts maker posted revenue of $213.9 million in the period.
NN shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 37% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NNBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NNBR
