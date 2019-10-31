WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $2.2 million.
On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 7 cents.
The wireless research and development company posted revenue of $72.5 million in the period.
InterDigital shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 21% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IDCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDCC
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.