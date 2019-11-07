NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) _ Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $67 million.
On a per-share basis, the Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.39 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.
The information technology services provider posted revenue of $588.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $579.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in December, Epam expects its per-share earnings to be $1.43.
The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.35 per share.
Epam shares have increased 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 43% in the last 12 months.
