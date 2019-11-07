SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $262 million.



The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and asset impairment costs, were 87 cents per share.



The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period.



Discovery shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 14% in the last 12 months.



