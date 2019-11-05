MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) _ CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Monmouth Junction, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.
The blood purification therapy company posted revenue of $6.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.5 million.
CytoSorbents shares have dropped 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.07, a decrease of 47% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTSO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTSO
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.