xml:space="preserve">

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Circor International Inc. (CIR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $105.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $5.30. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 63 cents per share.

Advertisement

The maker of valves and other engineered products posted revenue of $237.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Circor expects its per-share earnings to range from 78 cents to 88 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $238 million to $248 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Circor shares have risen 87% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIR

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement