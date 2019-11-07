DOVER, Del. (AP) _ Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $5.6 million.
The Dover, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 38 cents per share.
The energy and utility company posted revenue of $92.6 million in the period.
Chesapeake Utilities shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.
