MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ ChannelAdvisor Corp. (ECOM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs and stock option expense, were 12 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.
The provider of cloud-based e-commerce services posted revenue of $31.7 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.
For the current quarter ending in December, ChannelAdvisor said it expects revenue in the range of $33.8 million to $34.8 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $129 million to $130 million.
ChannelAdvisor shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 18% in the last 12 months.
