WARREN, N.J. (AP) _ Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $4.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.
The company's shares closed at 46 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 82 cents.
