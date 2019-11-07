BARBERTON, Ohio (AP) _ Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Thursday reported a loss of $57 million in its third quarter.
The Barberton, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.39 per share.
The power generation equipment company posted revenue of $198.6 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $4.73. A year ago, they were trading at $9.75.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BW
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.