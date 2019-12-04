WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) _ AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $456,000.
On a per-share basis, the West Warwick, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 6 cents.
The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $33.3 million in the period.
AstroNova shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 26% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALOT
