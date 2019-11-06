BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) _ Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $265 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $2.03. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.
The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $378.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $397.5 million.
The company's shares closed at $3.44. A year ago, they were trading at $18.23.
