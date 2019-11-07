HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) _ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $7.6 million.
The Hilliard, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.
The maker of water drainage systems and pipes posted revenue of $495.9 million in the period.
Advanced Drainage expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.65 billion.
Advanced Drainage shares have increased 57% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 34% in the last 12 months.
