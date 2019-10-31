Baltimore police have identified a robbery suspect shot and killed by officers during a struggle over a gun outside a Baltimore pharmacy.



The Baltimore Sun reports police identified the victim late Wednesday as 24-year-old John Feggins. Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon the shooting occurred outside a Rite Aid pharmacy near the city-county line as officers confronted the driver of a car believed to be involved in an armed casino robbery on Oct. 9.



The commissioner said Feggins lunged at one officer with a gun in his hand and both men went to the ground.



Harrison said a second officer arrived and both officers fired their weapons to prevent the man from shooting the officers or others nearby. The officers received minor injuries.



