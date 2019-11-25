"This album really felt like a new beginning, and I also really love my record label, Universal and Republic. Monte Lipman, Lucian Grainge, thank you for being so generous to me and allowing me to make whatever music I want to make," Swift said after winning favorite pop/rock album for "Lover," her first album not released on Borchetta's Big Machine Label Group. "As a songwriter it's so thrilling to me that I get to keep doing that."