Pennsylvania State Police say officers killed a 20-year-old man who they say stole a police vehicle and abducted a 15-year-old girl.
Citing a news release, PennLive.com reports state police used "deadly force" against Jordan Patrick Oliver late Sunday. The release says Oliver was holding 15-year-old Samara Derwin hostage in a wooded area in Luzerne County. She was unharmed.
Police say Oliver initially held the teen at knifepoint Sunday afternoon at Nanticoke High School. She escaped and was placed in a Nanticoke police cruiser as officers tried to arrest Oliver. But Oliver sprayed mace during a struggle and fled with the marked cruiser and girl. An Amber Alert issued Sunday has been canceled.
Multiple police departments and a state police special response unit responded to the wooded area.
The release didn't include further details.
