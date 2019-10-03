CANYON LAKE: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 1.77 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater poppers early and late in the day but have been slow during the day on plastic worms, and crankbaits. Crappie are poor with weighted jigs and white bass have been fair on minnows and found mostly in the river portion of the reservoir. Hybrid and striped bass are fair on topwater baits, grubs, and jigging spoons. Smallmouth bass are fair on white grubs and jigs. Catfish are fair on live bait and prepared bait. The upper part of the lake is where catfish are good on stinkbait and cutbait for channel and blue catfish, and live bait has been working for flathead.