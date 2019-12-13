Tsunami Democratic carried out its first major action in October when it organized a large protest following the guilty verdict for some of the movement's leaders. A call by Tsunami Democratic led to thousands of angry protesters gathering at Barcelona's airpor t. A massive street fight broke out between the most radical protesters and police both outside and inside the terminal, and about 150 flights were canceled as transport to and from the airport was stopped for hours. Protests by separatists continued each night for a week following the verdict, leaving more than 500 people injured, half of them police officers.