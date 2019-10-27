Rhode Island's governor and public school superintendents are trying to raise awareness about the importance of regularly reading to children.



The "SUPERS Read," a statewide reading event, begins Monday and continues through Nov. 8. Superintendents and other guest readers will read to infants and toddlers enrolled in local child care and Early Head Start programs.



Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and education leaders will kick off the event Monday at the Children's Workshop in Warren. Raimondo also plans to unveil an updated website that makes accessing state programs for young children and families more straightforward.



The Rhode Island Association for the Education of Young Children, United Way of Rhode Island and Rhode Island KIDS COUNT organized the reading celebration to highlight the importance of reading to children to promote school readiness.



