PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week
(Gerry Broome / AP)

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes a helicopter dropping water on a fire from above Santa Barbara, California; protesters holding pictures of a slain journalist and demanding the resignation of Malta's prime minister in Valletta; Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York and Taylor Swift performing at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Nov. 23-29, 2019.

This gallery was produced by Swayne Hall in New York.

