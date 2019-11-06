9,056 of 9,154 precincts - 99 percent
Daniel McCaffery, Dem 1,236,015 - 26 percent
Megan McCarthy King, GOP 1,228,606 - 26 percent
Amanda Green-Hawkins, Dem 1,198,411 - 25 percent
Christylee Peck, GOP 1,144,512 - 24 percent
2 to be elected.
1,609 of 1,703 precincts - 94 percent
x-Jim Kenney, Dem (i) 213,390 - 80 percent
Billy Ciancaglini, GOP 52,537 - 20 percent
AP Elections 11-06-2019 11:20
