9,056 of 9,154 precincts - 99 percent

Daniel McCaffery, Dem 1,236,015 - 26 percent

Megan McCarthy King, GOP 1,228,606 - 26 percent

Amanda Green-Hawkins, Dem 1,198,411 - 25 percent

Christylee Peck, GOP 1,144,512 - 24 percent

2 to be elected.

1,609 of 1,703 precincts - 94 percent

x-Jim Kenney, Dem (i) 213,390 - 80 percent

Billy Ciancaglini, GOP 52,537 - 20 percent

AP Elections 11-06-2019 11:20

