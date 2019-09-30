Advertisement

Man dead, 2 women wounded in Philadelphia shooting

Associated Press |
Sep 30, 2019 | 6:30 AM
| PHILADELPHIA

Police are searching for a suspect who gunned down a man and wounded two women in Philadelphia.

Gunshots rang out around 3 a.m. Monday in the city's Kensington section.

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says real-time crime cameras captured the victims standing around a red vehicle when the shooting began. Small says at least nine shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon.

The man died at the scene and the women were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Their names have not been released.

The suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and was seen running west on Indiana Avenue.

