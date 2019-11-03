Water was seen gushing out from the side of a Philadelphia skyscraper over the weekend for an unknown reason.
An onlooker took a video Sunday morning showing the water coming out of the top of One Liberty Place. He says it continued for about five minutes before coming to an abrupt halt.
A security official at the 61-story, 945-foot- tall (288-meter) skyscraper referred calls to the management office, which was closed.
Messages were left for the property manager and another official seeking comment.
