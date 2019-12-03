Authorities say an elderly man was killed in a fire at his western Pennsylvania home that left his wife injured.
The fire in Peters was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Authorities say the wife had escaped the home shortly before firefighters arrived, but her husband was trapped inside. Heavy smoke and fire initially blocked their rescue efforts, but the man was soon brought out and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The woman was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries. The couple's names have not been released.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities believe it began in the home's basement.
