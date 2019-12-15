Police say an early morning crash at an intersection in northeast Philadelphia has claimed the lives of two people and sent four others to hospitals.
A westbound car with four women was struck by another car with two men in the Mayfair section of the city shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead three hours later at Frankford Torresdale hospital, police said.
A 29-year-old woman was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition while a 30-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman were listed as stable along with a 27-year-old man, police said.
Police said an arrest has been made but did not immediately detail any charges.
