Traffic is again crossing Pittsburgh's Smithfield Street Bridge after it was closed for several hours when a barge hit it.
The span reopened early Monday after transportation department inspectors determined it was safe to use.
Allegheny County officials say there were no injuries and no obvious damage to the bridge, which links Pittsburgh's downtown and the city's south side.
There is no word what caused the barge to hit the bridge.
