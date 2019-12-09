A car that ran into a building, leaving three people dead and another person injured, was apparently traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed, police in Ohio said Monday.
Columbus police said the car failed to make a curve on an exit ramp of Interstate 71 and ran off the ramp, becoming airborne before crashing into an NTB Tire & Service Center around 3 a.m. Sunday. No one was in the building at the time of the crash.
Police said 18-year-old Otoniel Alcauter, 19-year-old Luis Guzman and an unidentified male who were in the car died at the scene. A 17-year-old male who was in the vehicle was hospitalized in critical condition, according to authorities.
Investigators had not determined who was driving the car.
