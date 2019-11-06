Blade of glory: The mystery around a late president's sword

An Ohio sheriff says an investigation to determine the owner of sword wielded in the American Revolution and the War of 1812 is widening.
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil showed the sword at a press conference Wednesday. It was carried in battle by President William Henry Harrison and Continental Army Col. John Cleves Symmes, Harrison's future father-in-law.
Neil says the case could take weeks to resolve.
Police in Connecticut seized the sword last month, just before an auction.
Members of the Harrison-Symmes Memorial Foundation some 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Cincinnati suspect it is a historical sword that disappeared 40 years ago from the Cincinnati Historical Society.
The would-be seller James Kochan says he thinks the missing Cincinnati sword was a copy.
