Boy, 16, fatally stabbed in Cleveland; teen suspect arrested

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy in Cleveland was fatally stabbed, and a 15-year-old boy has been arrested.
Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia (CHAWCH') says officers responded to a call Wednesday afternoon and saw a large group of juveniles running from a gas station. Police found the 16-year-old on the ground and provided first aid. He died at a hospital.
Ciaccia says the 15-year-old told officers he had been in a fight and was attacked by several people. He was treated at a hospital for superficial wounds and was taken to the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Juvenile Detention Center.
Authorities haven't released the name of the teenager who died.
