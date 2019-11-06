215 of 215 precincts - 100 percent
x-George Borrello, GOP 41,410 - 72 percent
Austin Morgan, Dem 16,454 - 28 percent
5,332 of 5,901 precincts - 90 percent
x-Jumaane Williams, Dem (i) 563,138 - 78 percent
Joseph Borelli, GOP 144,429 - 20 percent
Devin Balkind, Lib 14,524 - 2 percent
99 of 121 precincts - 82 percent
x-Farah Louis, Dem (i) 12,910 - 93 percent
Anthony Beckford, Lbl 652 - 5 percent
David Fite, Lib 298 - 2 percent
5,332 of 5,901 precincts - 90 percent
x-Yes, 473,948 - 74 percent
No, 170,529 - 26 percent
AP Elections 11-06-2019 16:50
