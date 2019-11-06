220 of 220 precincts - 100 percent
William Grady, GOP (i) 33,687 - 51 percent
Richard Berube, Dem 32,873 - 49 percent
807 of 807 precincts - 100 percent
Sandra Doorley, GOP (i) 96,525 - 56 percent
Shani Mitchell, Dem 76,241 - 44 percent
1,205 of 1,205 precincts - 100 percent
Madeline Singas, Dem (i) 148,972 - 60 percent
Francis McQuade, GOP 99,293 - 40 percent
427 of 427 precincts - 100 percent
William Fitzpatrick, GOP (i) 53,512 - 53 percent
Chuck Keller, Dem 38,877 - 39 percent
Gary Levine, Con 8,521 - 8 percent
1,375 of 1,434 precincts - 96 percent
x-Melinda R. Katz, Dem 137,632 - 75 percent
Joseph Murray, GOP 44,905 - 25 percent
277 of 277 precincts - 100 percent
Thomas Walsh, Dem 44,585 - 65 percent
Mike Diederich, Oth 16,482 - 24 percent
Ken Zebrowski, WF 7,209 - 11 percent
AP Elections 11-06-2019 16:45
