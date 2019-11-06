xml:space="preserve">

319 of 319 precincts - 100 percent

x-Daniel McCoy, Con 47,776 - 90 percent

Robert Porter, Lib 5,542 - 10 percent

220 of 220 precincts - 100 percent

x-Marcus Molinaro, GOP (i) 39,871 - 59 percent

Joseph Ruggiera, Dem 28,235 - 41 percent

837 of 837 precincts - 100 percent

x-Mark C. Poloncarz, Dem (i) 109,901 - 54 percent

Lynne Dixon, GOP 95,412 - 46 percent

807 of 807 precincts - 100 percent

Adam Bello, Dem 90,035 - 52 percent

Cheryl Dinolfo, GOP (i) 84,569 - 48 percent

192 of 192 precincts - 100 percent

x-Anthony Picente, GOP (i) 26,130 - 68 percent

Michael Hennessy, Dem 12,353 - 32 percent

427 of 427 precincts - 100 percent

Ryan McMahon, GOP (i) 54,846 - 55 percent

Tony Malavenda, Dem 45,609 - 45 percent

1,052 of 1,052 precincts - 100 percent

x-Steven Bellone, Dem (i) 148,043 - 55 percent

John Kennedy, GOP 115,867 - 43 percent

Gregory Fischer, Lib 3,147 - 1 percent

AP Elections 11-06-2019 16:45

