319 of 319 precincts - 100 percent
x-Daniel McCoy, Con 47,776 - 90 percent
Robert Porter, Lib 5,542 - 10 percent
220 of 220 precincts - 100 percent
x-Marcus Molinaro, GOP (i) 39,871 - 59 percent
Joseph Ruggiera, Dem 28,235 - 41 percent
837 of 837 precincts - 100 percent
x-Mark C. Poloncarz, Dem (i) 109,901 - 54 percent
Lynne Dixon, GOP 95,412 - 46 percent
807 of 807 precincts - 100 percent
Adam Bello, Dem 90,035 - 52 percent
Cheryl Dinolfo, GOP (i) 84,569 - 48 percent
192 of 192 precincts - 100 percent
x-Anthony Picente, GOP (i) 26,130 - 68 percent
Michael Hennessy, Dem 12,353 - 32 percent
427 of 427 precincts - 100 percent
Ryan McMahon, GOP (i) 54,846 - 55 percent
Tony Malavenda, Dem 45,609 - 45 percent
1,052 of 1,052 precincts - 100 percent
x-Steven Bellone, Dem (i) 148,043 - 55 percent
John Kennedy, GOP 115,867 - 43 percent
Gregory Fischer, Lib 3,147 - 1 percent
AP Elections 11-06-2019 16:45
