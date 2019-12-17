The sanctuary 57 miles (92 kilometers) southwest of Rochester is home to the world's largest herd of white deer. They're not albinos, but are leucistic—a natural genetic variation of native white-tail deer that lacks dark fur pigment. In the wild, such deer usually succumb quickly to predators and hunters because they're so visible. But the facility's 6-foot-tall chain-link perimeter fence isolates them and allows them to multiply with a high level of inbreeding.