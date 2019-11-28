Police are trying to identify a young man suspected of sexually assaulting a student in a New York college library restroom.
The New York Police Department released a sketch of the man Thursday.
Officers were called around 11:30 a.m. Monday to Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn. A 17-year-old student told them a stranger made his way into a library bathroom, pushed her into a stall, pulled off her pants and assaulted her.
Police said she managed to escape, and the man fled. He's estimated to be about 17 or 18.
She was treated at a hospital and released.
The college says it's taking "all measures to safeguard its students, faculty and staff."
