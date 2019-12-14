Police say a elderly woman has died after she was struck by an SUV while attempting to cross a busy roadway on Long Island.
Nassau County police say the woman was walking on Sunrise Highway near Carol Drive in Massapequa Park around 10:47 p.m. Friday when she was hit by a 2005 Chevy Tahoe.
The woman suffered multiple trauma injuries and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say her identity has not been determined.
The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene. Police say an investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.
