Police say an elderly Long Island driver struck and killed his wife in what appears to be a tragic accident as she was walking back from taking a grandchild to the school bus stop.
Suffolk County police say 83-year-old Peter Richard hit Nancy Richard with his 2015 Mercedes while backing the car out of their driveway around 7:30 a.m. Monday in Fort Salonga.
They are members of the family that owns the regional electronics and appliance retailer P.C. Richard and Son. A message was left for the company.
Nancy Richard was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was 79 years old. Peter Richard was not hurt.
Police say they impounded the car for a safety check and the investigation is ongoing.
