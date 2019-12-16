Associated Press NYC Court Calendar for Monday, Dec. 16.



---------- QUEENS ----------



Monday, Dec. 16 9:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with murder - Court conference hearing for Joaquin Bullock, charged with murder in the first degree for allegedly forcing a man at gunpoint to an undisclosed location and shooting him * Case no. 00223-2019 * TAP D/ Justice Aloise



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



Monday, Dec. 16 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspects charged with assault - Court conference hearing for Alec Bilciu, charged with assault in the first degree for allegedly shooting a woman through her kitchen window * Case no. SCI-01567-2019 * K5/ Justice Lewis



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



Monday, Dec. 16 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with conspiracy - Court conference hearing for Ramiro Gutierrez, alleged MS-13 gang member charged with conspiracy in the fourth degree for alleged conspiracy to commit a home invasion * Case no. 02357-2018 * K14/ Justice Schwartz



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



Monday, Dec. 16 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspects charged with murder - Court conference hearing for Ramiro Gutierrez, Victor Lopez, and Alvarenga Martinez, alleged MS-13 members charged with murder in the second degree for the alleged shooting death of a man on a subway platform * Case no. 00516-2019 * TAP D/ Justice Aloise



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



Monday, Dec. 16 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with murdering mother-in-law - Court conference hearing for John Satchell, charged with murder in the second degree for allegedly killing his mother-in-law in Queens * Case no. 01828-2019 * TAP D/ Justice Aloise



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



Monday, Dec. 16 9:30 AM Trial for man charged with murder of roommate - Trial continued in the case of Render Stetson-Shanahan, charged with murder in the second degree for allegedly stabbing his female roommate to death * Case no. 01246-2017 * TAP B/ Justice Buchter



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



Monday, Dec. 16 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with strangulation of her daughter - Court conference hearing for Shangbo Xiangshengjie, charged with murder in the second degree for the alleged strangulation death of her 15-month-old daughter * Case no. 00028-2017 * K14/ Justice Schwartz



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



Monday, Dec. 16 9:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with attempted use of a child in a sexual performance - Court conference hearing for Robert Wood, charged with attempted use of a child in a sexual performance for allegedly using the internet to lure underage girl for sex * Case no. CR-015014-19QN * AP6/ Justice DiBiase



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



Monday, Dec. 16 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with murder and drug dealing - Court conference hearing for Jahred Henry, alleged gang member charged with attempted murder in the second degree for alleged attempted murder, drug dealing and more * K18/ Justice Zaro



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



---------- BROOKLYN ----------



Monday, Dec. 16 9:30 AM Sentencing for Lin Li, convicted of manslaughter 1 * Case no. 02374-2016 * Judge Dowling, Part 1



Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300



Monday, Dec. 16 9:30 AM Sentencing for James Sanders, convicted of attempted murder 2 * Case no. 02270-2017 * Judge Cyrulnik, Part 33



Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300



Monday, Dec. 16 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Darren Wilson, charged with murder 2 * Case no. 03664-2018 * Judge Konviser, Part 25



Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300



---------- BRONX ----------



Monday, Dec. 16 9:30 AM Motions hearing for defendants charged with murder - Motions hearing for Lucas Chajecki and Gary Ortiz, charged with second degree murder and additional charges for allegedly shooting Isael Lagares on 16 Aug * Case no. 01910-2019 * Justice Michael, Part 77



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234



Monday, Dec. 16 9:30 AM Court appearance for suspect charged with murder and robbery - Court appearance for Malik Evans, charged with murder and robbery in the death of cab driver Ganiou Gandonou for allegedly robbing the victim and stabbing him on 2 Mar * Case no. 01935-2019 * Justice Michael, Part 77



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234



Monday, Dec. 16 9:30 AM Court appearance for man charged with assault - Court appearance for Thomas Wright, charged with first degree assault related charges for allegedly attacking an FDNY Emergency Medical Technician who was transporting him to a hospital in a city ambulance. The assault left the victim with nerve damage to his shoulder * Case no. 02258-2019 * Part SCA



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234



---------- MANHATTAN ----------



Tuesday, Dec. 17 Court hearing for suspected driver in Times Square car crash - Court hearing for Richard Rojas, charged with one count of second-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder-second degree after allegedly driving his car into pedestrians in New York's Times Square on 18 May 2017. One 18-year-old woman was killed and at least 22 others were injured * Case no. 01994-2017 * Judge Melissa Jackson, Part 62, 100 Centre/ Rm. 1111



Location: New York City Criminal Court, 100 Centre St, New York, NY



Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400



---------- QUEENS ----------



Tuesday, Dec. 17 9:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with attempted murder - Court conference hearing for David Viltus, charged with attempted murder in the second degree for allegedly beating and slashing a woman in the face with a scalpel * Case no. 01751-2018 * K10/ Justice Vallone



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



---------- BRONX ----------



Tuesday, Dec. 17 9:30 AM Court appearance for man charged with murder - Court appearance for Kameron Wallace, charged with second degree murder and additional charges for allegedly shooting and killing Sincear Williams at a Sweet 16 party in the Bronx on 28 Dec 2017 * Case no. 00212-2018 * Justice Michael, Part 77



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234



---------- MANHATTAN ----------



Wednesday, Dec. 18 10:00 AM Sentencing of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine - Sentencing of Daniel Hernandez (aka rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine) who pleaded guilty to nine criminal counts of racketeering. As part of his plea deal, Hernandez acknowledged that he joined Nine Trey Bloods in fall 2017 and admitted to assisting the gang in its attempt to kill a rival gang member. Hernandez also said he himself paid an associate to shoot fellow rapper Chief Keef , and admitted to having taken part in an armed robbery and selling heroin * While the charges against Hernandez carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 47 years, prosecutors in the case have officially recommended that he receives a reduced sentence. He is expected to be placed into witness protection following his sentence * Case no. 1:18-cr-00834



Location: Thurgood Marshall Courthouse, 40 Foley Square, New York, NY



Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400



Wednesday, Dec. 18 Court hearing for Paul Manafort on residential mortgage fraud charges - Court hearing for former Donald J. Trump for President campaign manager Paul Manafort, charged with residential mortgage fraud, conspiracy, and falsifying business records, among other charges * Manafort allegedly falsified business records to obtain millions of dollars in residential mortgage loans, beginning in December 2015 and continuing three days before President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration * Case no. 00774-2019 * Before Judge Wiley



Location: New York County Criminal Court, 100 Centre St, New York, NY



Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400



