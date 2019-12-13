Associated Press NYC Court Calendar for Friday, Dec. 13.
----------------------------------------
---------- QUEENS ----------
Friday, Dec. 13 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with murder - Court conference hearing for Denzel Floyd, charged with murder in the second degree for the alleged 2018 Memorial Day weekend shooting death of a Queens man * TAP D/ Justice Aloise
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 13 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with murder - Court conference hearing for Thyron Aycock, charged with murder in the second degree for the alleged murder of a man whose body was found on the beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy * Case no. 01981-2019 * TAP D/ Justice Aloise
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 13 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with attacking Hindu priest - Court conference hearing for Sergio Gouveia, charged with assault in the third degree for allegedly attacking a Hindu priest * Case no. CR-022810-19QN * AP1/ Judge Bejarano
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 13 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with murdering estranged wife - Court conference hearing for William Rivas, charged with murder in the second degree for allegedly stabbing his estranged wife inside a Jackson Heights nail salon * Case no. CR-025181-19QN * AP6/ Justice DiBiase
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 13 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with sexual abuse - Court conference hearing for Ramon Rodriguez, charged with sexual abuse in the first degree for allegedly molesting children attending his daughter's daycare business * APN/ Judge Melendez
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
----------------------------------------
---------- BROOKLYN ----------
Friday, Dec. 13 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Joanna Mei, charged with murder 2 * Case no. 09081-2017 * Judge Delgiudice, Part 7
Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 13 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Derek Simpkins, charged with murder 2 * Case no. 01261-2017, Judge Delgiudice, Part 7
Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 13 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Michael Reid et al, charged with murder 2 * Case no. 01937-2019 * Judge Delgiudice, Part 7
Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY
Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300
----------------------------------------
---------- BRONX ----------
Friday, Dec. 13 9:30 AM Sentencing for man who pleaded guilty to murder - Sentencing for Angel Freites, who pleaded guilty to second degree murder on 14 Nov for shooting Lennin Taveras in the Bronx on 30 Jun 2018 * Case no. 01543-2018 * Justice Hornstein, Part 96
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 13 9:30 AM Court appearance for man charged with murder of toddler - Court appearance for Kenneth Lynch, charged with second degree murder in relation to the death of a toddler in the Bronx on 24 May 2018 * Case no. 01537-2018 * Justice Hornstein, Part 96
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
