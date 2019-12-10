Associated Press NYC Court Calendar for Tuesday, Dec. 10.



----------------------------------------



---------- QUEENS ----------



Tuesday, Dec. 10 9:30 AM Sentencing for NYPD members who pleaded guilty to helping run brothels - Sentencing for Carlos Cruz and Giovanny Rojas Acosta, members of the NYPD who pleaded guilty to attempted enterprise corruption for allegedly helping to run brothels * K20/ Justice Hollie



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



Tuesday, Dec. 10 9:30 AM Court hearing for man charged in stabbing case - Court conference hearing for John Daves, charged with murder in the second degree for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old to death * Case no. 00133-2019 * TAP C/ Justice Holder



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



Tuesday, Dec. 10 9:30 AM Sentencing for man convicted of sexually assaulting female passenger - Sentencing for Welinton Fernandez, Lyft driver convicted of criminal sexual act in the first degree for sexually assaulting a female passenger * Case no. 01084-2018 * K18/ Justice Zaro



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



Tuesday, Dec. 10 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspects charged with murder - Court conference hearing for Pharoah Ferguson and Barry Hall, charged with murder in the second degree for allegedly shooting into a parked car, killing one and injuring others * Case no. 01523-2018 * TAP C/ Justice Holder



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



Tuesday, Dec. 10 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged in cigarette smuggling ring - Court conference hearing for Nasir Jafri, charged with grand larceny in the second degree for allegedly running a cigarette smuggling ring * Case no. CR-033249-18QN * AP6/ Justice DiBiase



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



Tuesday, Dec. 10 9:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with punching a tourist who later died - Court conference hearing for Jamill Jones, college coach charged with assault in the third degree for allegedly punching a tourist who later died * Case no. CR-027923-18QN * SG/ Judge Watters



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



Tuesday, Dec. 10 9:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with murdering three-year-old - Court conference hearing for Mark Jenkins, charged with murder in the second degree in the death of three-year-old Bella Edwards, who died from massive internal injuries * Case no. 01443-2019 * TAP B/ Justice Buchter



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



Tuesday, Dec. 10 Court hearing for rapper Cardi B , charged with ordering attack on two bartenders at a New York strip club - Court hearing for Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar (aka rapper Cardi B), charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of assault in connection with an attack on two bartenders at Angels Strip Club in Flushing, NY. On Aug 29, Almanzar allegedly threw a bottle at victims Jade and Baddie G, and ordered her crew to attack the two women with more bottles and chairs * Almanzar is accused of orchestrating the attack in retaliation for Jade sleeping with her husband, Offset, of rap group Migos. She allegedly threatened Jade over Instagram and in person at a hotel in Atlanta, and is accused of ordering an earlier attack at the same New York club, when five of her associates arrived and started 'grabbing Jade's hair, punching her, and hitting her with an ashtray' * Almanzar turned down a plea deal which would have seen her plead guilty to third-degree assault in exchange for a conditional discharge * Case no. 00874-2019 * AP1/ Judge Dunn



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, New York, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press, 1 718 286 6315



----------------------------------------



---------- BROOKLYN ----------



NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 10 9:30 AM Sentencing for Thomas Gallishaw, convicted of rape 1 * Case no. 04489-2018 * Judge Warhit, Part 19



Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 10 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Ronen Levy, charged with criminal possession of marijuana * Part AP1



Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300



----------------------------------------



---------- BRONX ----------



Tuesday, Dec. 10 9:30 AM Sentencing for man convicted of manslaughter - Sentencing for Eric Ortiz, convicted of first degree manslaughter on 22 Mar for fatally stabbing Christopher Cabrera in front of a cell phone store at 3328 E Fordham Rd, New York in 2016 * Case no. 01026-2016 * Justice Gross, Part 71



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234



----------------------------------------



---------- MANHATTAN ----------



--------------------



Wednesday, Dec. 11 Court hearing for rapper Kidd Creole on murder charge - Court control hearing for Nathaniel Glover (aka rapper Kidd Creole of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five), charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing a homeless man, who he thought was hitting on him, to death * Case no. 02921-2017 * Judge Wiley, Part 42, 100 Centre/ Rm. 1313



Location: New York County Criminal Court, 100 Centre Street, New York, NY



Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400



----------------------------------------



---------- QUEENS ----------



UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 11 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspects charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance - Court conference hearing for Nicholas Banks and William Linton et al, school aide and computer technician and others charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree for allegedly selling heroin, cocaine and other drugs * Case no. CR-017224-19QN * APN/ Judge Bejarano



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 11 9:30 AM Return date for man charged with manslaughter - Return date for Justin Lum, charged with manslaughter in the second degree for allegedly providing drugs that killed two people the defendant knew had recently nearly died from drug overdoses * Case no. N10180-2019 * TAP C/ Justice Holder



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 11 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with assaulting police officer - Court conference hearing for Trevor Bates, NFL player charged with assault in the second degree for allegedly assaulting an NYPD sergeant * Case no. 00222-2019 * K17/ Justice Braun



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 11 9:30 AM Court hearing for man accused of fatal shooting outside baby shower - Court conference hearing for Lhosni Colot, charged with murder in the second degree for allegedly fatally shooting a man outside a baby shower * Case no. 00607-2019 * TAP D/ Justice Aloise



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 11 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with murder of rapper - Court conference hearing for Quincy Homere, charged with murder in the second degree for the alleged shooting death of rapper Chinx * TAP C/ Justice Holder



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 11 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with criminal possession of a weapon - Court conference hearing for Charles Earnest Jr. et al, charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree for allegedly selling drugs and possession of weapons * APN/ Judge Melendez



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 11 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with murder - Court conference hearing for Tevin Jackson, charged with murder in the second degree for allegedly shooting a man on Rockaway Blvd * Case no. CR-028413-19QN * AP6/ Justice DiBiase



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 11 9:30 AM Sentencing for man who pleaded guilty to promoting a sexual performance by a child - Sentencing for Vishal Lalbeharry, who pleaded guilty to promoting a sexual performance for possessing child sex abuse images * Case no. 02509-2018 * K18/ Justice Zaro



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 11 9:30 AM Court hearing for woman charged with murdering her boyfriend - Court conference hearing for Dawn McIntosh, charged with murder in the second degree for the alleged shooting death of her boyfriend and burning the body * Case no. 02412-2015 * K14/ Justice Schwartz



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 11 9:30 AM Court hearing for man accused of leaving child in car - Court conference hearing for Geremie Ram, charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree for allegedly leaving a five-year-old inside a car in a shopping center parking lot * Case no. CR-025214-19QN * AP1/ Judge Johnson



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 11 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged in death of epileptic son - Court conference hearing for Phyllis Reinoso, charged with assault in the first degree for the alleged assault and manslaughter of her epileptic son * Case no. 02097-2018 * TAP B/ Justice Buchter



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 11 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with promoting sexual performance by a child - Court conference hearing for Dodelyn Vertilus, charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child for allegedly possessing over 3,000 files of children being sexually abused * Case no. 00152-2019 * K18/ Justice Zaro



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 11 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with selling drugs in Ravenswood Houses - Court conference hearing for Donte Wiggins, charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree for allegedly selling drugs in Ravenswood Houses * APN/ Judge Melendez



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 11 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged in connection with a fire that killed two men - Court conference hearing for Kahj Woods, charged with murder in the second degree for allegedly setting a fire that killed two men * Case no. 01017-2019 * TAP D/ Justice Aloise



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



----------------------------------------



---------- BRONX ----------



UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 11 9:30 AM Decision on motions for suspect charged with murder - Decision on motions for Arian Medina, charged with second degree murder and additional charges for allegedly stabbing a man to death on 17 Jun * Case no. 01295-2019 * Justice Hornstein, Part 96



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234



--------------------



UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 11 9:30 AM Possible disposition for suspect charged with murder and manslaughter - Possible disposition in the case of Angel Rodriguez, charged with murder, manslaughter and sexual abuse for allegedly strangling his girlfriend to death in their apartment on 8 Apr * Justice Greenberg, Part IDV



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234



--------------------



UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 11 9:30 AM Court appearance for suspect charged with murder - Court appearance for Christopher Byrd, charged with second degree murder and additional charges in connection to the death of Dwayne Porter. The defendant, acting in concert with others, allegedly broke into the victim's apartment, and beat and stabbed the victim on 21 Jun * Case no. 01371-2019 * Justice Boyle, Part T32



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234



--------------------



UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 11 9:30 AM Court appearance for suspects charged with kidnapping - Court appearance for Orinthia Gifford and Richard Millwood, charged with first degree kidnapping and additional charges for allegedly holding a man hostage in a bodega basement and beating him * Case no. 01923-2019 * Justice Michael, Part 77



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234



--------------------



UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 11 9:30 AM Sentencing for man convicted of stabbing girlfriend - Sentencing for Brandi Simmons, convicted of second degree murder on 31 Oct for stabbing his girlfriend with an ice pick multiple times in February 2015 * Case no. 00662-2015 * Judge Lieb, Part 73



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234



--------------------



UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 11 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with raping 13-year-old girl - Court conference hearing for Malcolm Lugo, charged with predatory sexual assault against a child and additional charges for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at gunpoint on 13 Aug 2017 * Case no. 02341-2017 * Justice Bruce, Part T16



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234



