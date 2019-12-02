Associated Press NYC Court Calendar for Monday, Dec. 02.



The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.



Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The New York bureau is reachable at 212-621-1670. Send daybook items to apnyc@ap.org.



To see your Daybooks and events for New York and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.



----------------------------------------



---------- MANHATTAN ----------



UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Dec. 02 2:00 PM Court hearing for Rudy Giuliani business associates in campaign finance case - Status conference for Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, business associates of President Donald Trump 's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to violate the ban on foreign donations and contributions in connection with federal and state elections, conspiring to make contributions in connection with federal elections in the names of others, and with making false statements to and falsifying records to obstruct the administration of a matter within the jurisdiction of the Federal Election Commission . The pair are accused of conspiring to make illegal contributions to political committees supporting President Donald Trump and other Republicans, and wanting to use the donations to lobby U.S. politicians to support the removal of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine * Case no. 1:19-cr-00725 * Before Judge J. Paul Oetken



Location: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, 40 Foley Sq, New York, NY



Contacts: Chambers of Judge J. Paul Oetken, 1 212 805 0266



----------------------------------------



---------- QUEENS ----------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 02 9:30 AM Court hearing for spa owner charged with sex trafficking - Court conference hearing for Vajira Jayatunge, spa owner charged with sex trafficking for allegedly forcing employees to perform sexual favors on clients * Case no. 00741-2019 * K10/ Justice Vallone



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 02 9:30 AM Return date for suspect charged with insurance fraud - Return date for Gaston Castro, spa owner charged with insurance fraud in the second degree for allegedly falsely claiming a luxury car was stolen * Case no. CR-033125-19QN * AP6/ Justice DiBiase



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 02 9:30 AM Sentencing for man convicted of shooting - Sentencing for Javyn McNish, convicted of murder in the second degree for shooting and pistol whipping a man in Astoria * Case no. 00609-2018 * TAP C/ Justice Holder



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 02 9:30 AM Sentencing for man who pleaded guilty to running ring selling stolen motorcycles - Sentencing for Jordan Rhoden, who pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a stolen property in the third degree for running a ring selling stolen motorcycles and drugs * K14/ Justice Schwartz



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 02 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with shooting death - Court conference hearing for Troy Thomas, man extradited from Guyana and charged with murder in the second degree for the alleged 2011 shooting death of a 20-year-old victim * TAP C/ Justice Holder



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 02 9:30 AM Sentencing for man convicted of fatal stabbing - Sentencing for Kenneth Shaw, convicted of manslaughter in the first degree for the fatal stabbing inside Queens Lounge in 2017 * Case no. 01773-2017 * TAP C/ Justice Holder



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 02 9:30 AM Sentencing for man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kill rivals - Sentencing for Nahzaya Grant, convicted of conspiracy in the Fourth degree for conspiring to kill rivals * Case no. 00549-2018 * K5/ Justice Lewis



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 02 9:30 AM Court hearing for man charged for stabbing three babies and two adults - Court conference hearing for Yu Fen Wang, charged with attempted murder in the second degree for allegedly stabbing three babies and two adults at a Flushing birthing center * TAP B/ Justice Buchter



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 02 9:30 AM Trial for man charged with murder of roommate - Trial in the case of Render Stetson-Shanahan, charged with murder in the second degree for allegedly stabbing his female roommate to death * Case no. 01246-2017 * TAP B/ Justice Buchter



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



----------------------------------------



---------- BROOKLYN ----------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 02 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Michael Khaleel, charged with murder 2 * Case no. 01015-2019 * Judge D'Emic, Part DV



Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 02 9:30 AM People's case in the trial of Fernandez Andres, charged with murder 2 * Judge Chun, Part 19



Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 02 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Oneil Reid, charged with kidnapping 2 * Judge Warhit, Part TAP



Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 02 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Derek Simpkins, charged with murder 2 * Case no. 01261-2017, Judge Warhit, Part TAP



Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300



----------------------------------------



---------- BRONX ----------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 02 9:30 AM Trial for man indicted on vehicular manslaughter - Trial in the case of Randolph Price, NYPD sergeant indicted on vehicular manslaughter in the second degree and related charges in the death of NYPD officer Bianca Bennett * Case no. 00027-2018 * Justice Michael, Part 77



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 02 9:30 AM Sentencing for four convicted of gang assault - Sentencing for Joel Hernandez, Jenny Gutierrez, Kendall Guillory, and Jariel Pichardo, convicted of first degree gang assault on 27 Sep for allegedly beating Donell Soto outside a Bronx restaurant on 4 Oct 2016. Soto was taken off life support on 20 Oct 2019 * Case no. 03176-2016 * Justice Neary, Part 70



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 02 9:30 AM Court appearance for man charged with assault - Court appearance for Thomas Wright, charged with second degree assault and additional charges for allegedly attacking a FDNY EMT on 18 Oct * Case no. 02258-2019 * Part SCA



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234



----------------------------------------



---------- QUEENS ----------



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 03 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspects charged with murder - Court conference hearing for Ramiro Gutierrez, Victor Lopez, and Alvarenga Martinez, alleged MS-13 members charged with murder in the second degree for the alleged shooting death of a man on a subway platform * Case no. 00516-2019 * TAP D/ Justice Aloise



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 03 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with conspiracy - Court conference hearing for Ramiro Gutierrez, alleged MS-13 gang member charged with conspiracy in the fourth degree for alleged conspiracy to commit a home invasion * Case no. 02357-2018 * K14/ Justice Schwartz



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 03 9:30 AM Sentencing for man who pleaded guilty to leaving scene of fatal crash in Forest Hills - Sentencing for Irving Duran, who pleaded guilty to leaving scene of an incident without reporting for leaving the scene of a fatal hit and run in Forest Hills * Case no. SCI-01059-2019 * W50/ Justice DiBiase



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 03 9:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with fatally stabbing wife - Court conference hearing for Jawad Hussain, charged with murder in the second degree for allegedly fatally stabbing his wife and slashing his daughter * Case no. 01215-2019 * TAP C/ Justice Holder



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 03 9:30 AM Court hearing for two accused of being 'major drug traffickers' - Court conference hearing for Doobie Kim and Yeong Woo Choi, California men charged with operating as a major trafficker for allegedly trafficking large quantities of drugs * APN/ Judge Melendez * Case no. CR-014930-19QN



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 03 9:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with rape - Court conference hearing for Frantz Petion, FDNY EMT charged with rape in the first degree for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl at a house party * Case no. 00805-2018 * TAP B/ Justice Buchter



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



----------------------------------------



---------- BRONX ----------



NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 03 9:30 AM Sentencing for man convicted of manslaughter - Sentencing for Nakia Bent, convicted of first degree manslaughter, first degree reckless endangerment and second degree assault on 7 Nov for astabbing and killing 69-year-old Lilawatee Ramsaran in her Bronx home. The defendant also tried to burn down the victim's home * Case no. 00799-2017 * Justice Barrett, Part 60



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234



Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.