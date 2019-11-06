Associated Press NYC Court Calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 06.
----------------------------------------
---------- MANHATTAN ----------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 Court hearing for suspected driver in Times Square car crash - Court hearing for Richard Rojas, charged with one count of second-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder-second degree after allegedly driving his car into pedestrians in New York's Times Square on 18 May 2017. One 18-year-old woman was killed and at least 22 others were injured * Case no. 01994-2017 * Judge Melissa Jackson, Part 62, 100 Centre/ Rm. 1111
Location: New York City Criminal Court, 100 Centre St, New York, NY
Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400
----------------------------------------
---------- QUEENS ----------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM Sentencing for man who pleaded guilty to robbery - Sentencing for Hannibal Ali, who pleaded guilty to robbery in the first degree for a deli hold-up in Queens * Case no. SCI-01875-2019 * W50/ Justice DiBiase
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM Return date for suspect charged with murder - Return date for Thyron Aycock, charged with murder in the second degree for the alleged murder of a man whose body was found on the beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy * Case no. 01981-2019 * TAP D/ Justice Aloise
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with murder - Court conference hearing for Joaquin Bullock, charged with murder in the first degree for allegedly forcing a man at gunpoint to an undisclosed location and shooting him * Case no. 00223-2019 * TAP D/ Justice Aloise
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM Sentencing for man convicted of attempted murder of police officer - Sentencing for Jamel Ethridge, convicted of attempted murder in the second degree for shooting at a police officer inside of a Jamaica housing complex * Case no. 01556-2017 * K15/ Justice Modica
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with stabbing pregnant girlfriend - Court conference hearing for Anthony Hobson, charged with murder in the second degree for allegedly fatally stabbing his pregnant girlfriend * Case no. 00328-2019 * K15/ Justice Modica
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with kidnapping - Court conference hearing for Relyn Estrada, charged with kidnapping in the second degree for the alleged kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl on her way to Saturday school * TAP B/ Justice Buchter
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM Court hearing for man accused of murdering tenant - Court conference hearing for Keith Howard, charged with murder in the second degree for allegedly stabbing a female tenant to death * Case no. 01344-2013 * K14/ Justice Schwartz
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with murder - Court conference hearing for Dahe Lin, charged with murder in the second degree for the alleged stabbing death of his daughter-in-law * Case no. 00680-2019 * TAP B/ Justice Buchter
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM Sentencing for man convicted of murder - Sentencing for Sahquane Jones, convicted of murder in the second degree for the paint can bludgeoning death of a Queens resident * Case no. 00314-2017 * K22/ Justice Margulis
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM Court hearing for woman charged with murdering her boyfriend - Court conference hearing for Dawn McIntosh, charged with murder in the second degree for the alleged shooting death of her boyfriend and burning the body * Case no. 02412-2015 * K14/ Justice Schwartz
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
----------------------------------------
---------- BROOKLYN ----------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM People's case in trial of man charged with murder - People's case in the trial of Somorie Moses, charged with murder 2 * Case no. 00700-2017 * Judge Shillingford, Part 27
Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY
Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Alexander Alberda and Annika Cansino, charged with murder 2 * Case no. 07867-2018 * Judge Warhit, Part TAP
Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Edward Cordero, charged with manslaughter 1 * Case no. 00228-2018 * Judge Riviezzo, Part 5
Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Aleksejs Saveljevs, charged with attempted murder as a hate crime * Judge Chun, Part 19
Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Michael Bergman, charged with perjury 1 * Case no. 03640-2019 * Judge Chun, Part 19
Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300
----------------------------------------
---------- BRONX ----------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM Court appearance for suspect charged with attempted murder - Court appearance for Carlos Camilo, charged with attempted murder and additional charges for allegedly stabbing his 12-year-old son and 18-year-old stepdaughter in their apartment, and for assaulting two New York City Department of Correction Officers * Case no. 01262-2019 * Justice Bruce, Part T16
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM Sentencing for man who pleaded guilty to selling firearms - Sentencing for Frankie Esperanza, who pleaded guilty to first degree criminal sale of a firearm on 2 October 2, for selling multiple firearms in the Bronx * Case no. 00491-2019 * Justice Neary, Part 70
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM Court appearance for man charged for having child pornography - Court appearance for Harry Byrne, charged with possessing pornographic images of girls as young as eight-years-old on his computer * Case no. 02432-2017 * Justice Neary, Part 70
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM Court appearance for suspect charged with stabbing ex-girlfriend - Court appearance for Darrin Rose, charged with murder and other crimes for allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend in their apartment on 1 Nov 2017 * Case no. 02613-2017 * Justice Greenberg, Part IDV
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM Court appearance for suspect charged with attempted murder and robbery - Court appearance for Veantay Henry, charged with attempted murder, robbery and additional charges related to alleged carjackings in three boroughs that left victims injured * Case no. 00472-2019 * Justice Neary, Part 70
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM Sentencing for former DOC capt. who pleaded guilty to assault - Sentencing for Sandy Arkhurst, a former DOC capt. who pleaded guilty to second degree assault, first degree falsifying business records and official misconduct charges on 3 Oct, for beating a young adult inmate while rear-cuffed using his fists, wooden baton and boot. Arkhurst then submitted a false Use of Force Report related to the incident * Case no. 02658-2017 * Justice Neary, Part 70
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 06 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspects in killing of 15-year-old in the Bronx, New York - Court conference hearing for Diego Suero and Frederick Then - part of the Trinitario gang - charged with second degree murder, manslaughter, and additional charges for the killing of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz in the Bronx, New York, 20 Jun 2018. The attack on the 15-year-old was allegedly ordered in a case of mistaken identity linked to gang violence, and he was followed into a bodega where he was dragged onto the street and stabbed with large knives and machetes. Following his death, a graphic video of the attack was circulated online, leading to a public outcry in support of the police effort to catch the people involved * Justice Neary, Part 70 * Case no. 01453-2018
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
----------------------------------------
---------- QUEENS ----------
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 07 9:30 AM Sentencing for man who pleaded guilty to subway assault - Sentencing for Allasheed Allah, who pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree as a hate crime for attacking a woman on the subway and using an 'anti-gay slur' * Case no. SCI-01952-2019 * N60/ Judge Melendez
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 07 9:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with fatally stabbing wife - Court conference hearing for Jawad Hussain, charged with murder in the second degree for allegedly fatally stabbing his wife and slashing his daughter * Case no. 01215-2019 * TAP C/ Justice Holder
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 07 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with burglary as a hate crime - Court conference hearing for Zakaria Kabir, charged with burglary in the third degree as a hate crime for an alleged 'racist rampage' at a Queens mosque that destroyed property * Case no. 00891-2019 * TAP A/ Justice Kron
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 07 9:30 AM Court hearing for motorcyclist charged with murder - Court conference hearing for Sean Martin, ATV rider charged with murder in the second degree for an alleged kick maneuver that knocked over a cyclist causing his death * TAP D/ Justice Aloise
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 07 9:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with rape - Court conference hearing for Frantz Petion, FDNY EMT charged with rape in the first degree for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl at a house party * Case no. 00805-2018 * TAP B/ Justice Buchter
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 07 9:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with assault of woman - Court conference hearing for Ronald Williams, charged with assault in the first degree for an alleged assault of a Queens woman after she dropped her child at school * Case no. 02486-2018 * TAP B/ Justice Buchter
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
----------------------------------------
---------- BRONX ----------
UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 07 9:30 AM Trial for suspect charged with 2017 murder - Trial in the case of Junal Jordan, charged with second degree murder, first degree manslaughter and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon in relation to the 2017 death of Bakary Darboe, for allegedly killing the victim by beating him with his fists and cell phone * Case no. 00318-2017 * Justice McCarty, Part TRP
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
