Associated Press NYC Court Calendar for Tuesday, Oct. 22.
----------------------------------------
---------- QUEENS ----------
Tuesday, Oct. 22 9:30 AM Court hearing for alleged gang members charged with attempted murder - Court conference hearing for Dani Cruz, alleged MS-13 gang member charged with attempted murder in the second degree for alleged conspiracy to commit murder * Case no. 02488-2018 * K14/ Justice Schwartz
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 22 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspects charged with running a cigarette smuggling ring - Court conference hearing for Nicholas Galafano, Yaseen Galafano, and Musa Galafano, charged with running a cigarette smuggling ring* Case no. CR-033250-18QN * AP6/ Judge DiBiase
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 22 9:30 AM Sentencing for woman convicted of assaulting parole officer - Sentencing for Elizabeth Grant, convicted of assault in the second degree for assaulting parole officer and having animals after being banned from owning pets * K5/Justice Lewis
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 22 9:30 AM Court hearing for spa owner charged with sex trafficking - Court conference hearing for Vajira Jayatunge, spa owner charged with sex trafficking for allegedly forcing employees to perform sexual favors on clients * Case no. 00741-2019 * K10/ Justice Vallone
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 22 9:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with drive-by shooting - Court conference hearing for Victor Ocasio, charged with murder in the first degree for an alleged drive-by shooting that killed two people * Case no. 00122-2018 * TAP D/ Justice Aloise
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 22 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with shooting death - Court conference hearing for Troy Thomas, charged with 2011 shooting death of 20-year-old victim * Case no. 01575-2012 * TAP C/ Justice Holder
Location: Supreme Court Queens County, 88-11 Sutphin Blvd, Jamaica, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
----------------------------------------
---------- BROOKLYN ----------
Tuesday, Oct. 22 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Jason Lopez, charged with rape 1 * Case no. 08815-2018 * Judge Warhit, Part TAP 1
Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 22 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Jorge Luna, charged with murder 2 * Case no. 04881-2018 * Judge Warhit, Part TAP 1
Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300
----------------------------------------
---------- BRONX ----------
Tuesday, Oct. 22 9:30 AM Court appearance for suspect charged with concealment of human corpse - Court appearance for Alexis Mejia-Ramirez, charged with tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a human corpse for allegedly placing the body of Lyric McHenry near the Major Deegan Expressway * Case no. 02330-2018 * Justice Michael, Part 77
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 22 9:30 AM Court appearance for woman charged with murdering infant son - Court appearance for Joann McLeod, charged with second degree murder and related charges for allegedly beating her five-month-old son, causing his death * Case no. 01362-2018 * Justice McCarty, Part TRP
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 22 9:30 AM Court appearance for man charged with murdering girlfriend in homeless shelter - Court appearance for Ernesto Valerio, charged with second-degree Murder and additional charges in the death of his girlfriend, Emilis Calix. The defendant allegedly stabbed the victim in a homeless shelter where she was living with her two children * Case no. 02000-2019 * Justice Anthony Kline Part SCA
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 22 9:30 AM Court appearance for suspect charged with Bronx shooting - Court appearance for Zaire Hebron, charged with second degree murder and additional charges for allegedly firing multiple shots at a person in a Bronx park on 24 Jun 2018 * Case no. 01653-2018 * Justice Michael, Part 77
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 22 9:30 AM Court hearing and trial for suspects in killing of 15-year-old in the Bronx, New York - Court hearing and trial for Kevin Alvarez, Jose Tavarez, Danel Fernandez, Danilo Payamps Pacheco, Diego Suero, Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, Ronald Urena, Frederick Then, and Luis Cabrera Santos - part of the Trinitario gang - charged with murder, manslaughter, and additional charges for the killing of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz in the Bronx, New York, 20 Jun 2018. The attack on the 15-year-old was allegedly ordered in a case of mistaken identity linked to gang violence, and he was followed into a bodega where he was dragged onto the street and stabbed with large knives and machetes. Following his death, a graphic video of the attack was circulated online, leading to a public outcry in support of the police effort to catch the people involved * Case no. 01453-2018 * Justice Neary, Part 70
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 East 161st Street, New York, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
--------------------
Tuesday, Oct. 22 9:30 AM Trial for suspect charged with murder - Trial in the case of Nakia Bent, charged with murder in the second degree for allegedly stabbing and killing 69-year-old Lilawatee Ramsaran in her Bronx home. The defendant also allegedly tried to burn down the victim's home * Case no. 00799-2017 * Justice Miller, Part 60
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
----------------------------------------
---------- MANHATTAN ----------
--------------------
Wednesday, Oct. 23 Court hearing for rapper Kidd Creole on murder charge - Court control hearing for Nathaniel Glover (aka rapper Kidd Creole of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five), charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing a homeless man, who he thought was hitting on him, to death * Case no. 02921-2017 * Judge Wiley, Part 42, 100 Centre/ Rm. 1313
Location: New York County Criminal Court, 100 Centre Street, New York, NY
Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400
