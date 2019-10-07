Associated Press NYC Court Calendar for Monday, Oct. 07.



---------- MANHATTAN ----------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 07 9:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with murder of six-year-old - Court control hearing for Rysheim Smith, charged with murder for the alleged murder of six-year-old Zymere Perkins * Case no. 00416-2017 * Judge Pickholz, Part 66, 111 Centre/ Rm. 1047



Location: New York County Civil Court, 111 Centre St, New York, NY



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 07 9:30 AM Possible sentencing for suspect convicted of disseminating indecent material to minors - Possible sentencing for Jeffery Bryant, convicted of disseminating indecent material to minors * Case no. 01112-2019 * Judge C. Farber, Part 81, 100 Centre/ Rm. 1317



Location: New York County Criminal Court, 100 Centre St, New York, NY



----------------------------------------



---------- QUEENS ----------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 07 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with attempted assault - Court conference hearing for Lydia Spicer, charged with attempted assault in the first degree for allegedly threatening a police officer with a knife * Case no. 01081-2019 * TAP A/ Justice Kron



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 07 9:30 AM Court hearing for alleged gang member charged with conspiracy - Court conference hearing for Jorge Andrade, alleged MS-13 gang member charged with conspiracy in the second degree for allegedly conspiring to commit murder * K14/ Justice Schwartz



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 07 9:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with murder - Court conference hearing for Joaquin Bullock, charged with murder in the second degree for allegedly forcing a man at gunpoint to an undisclosed location and shooting him * Case no. 00223-2019 * TAP D/ Justice Aloise



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 07 9:30 AM Trial for woman charged for attempted murder with cheesecake - Trial in the case of Viktoria Nasyrova, charged with attempted murder in the second degree for allegedly trying to kill a look-alike woman with a poisoned cheesecake in an attempt to steal her identity * Case no. 02385-2017 * K17/ Justice Braun



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 07 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspects charged with enterprise corruption - Court conference hearing for Michael Regan et al, charged with enterprise corruption for allegedly running an illegal gambling ring in Queens and Costa Rica * Case no. 00386-2019 * K23/ Justice Leach



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



----------------------------------------



---------- BROOKLYN ----------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 07 9:30 AM Court hearings for Somorie Moses, charged with murder 2 * Case no. 00700-2017 * Judge Warhit, Part TAP



Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY



Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 07 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Jeffrey Raymond, charged with murder 1 * Case no. 01022-2019 * Judge Konviser, Part 25



Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY



----------------------------------------



---------- BRONX ----------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 07 9:30 AM Decision on motions for suspect charged with murder - Decision on motions for Justin Flores, charged with murder in the second degree and additional charges for allegedly stabbing Pernell Pompey on 13 Feb, in concert with others * Case no. 01136-2019 * Justice Hornstein, Part 96



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



----------------------------------------



---------- MANHATTAN ----------



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 08 9:30 AM Court hearing for 10 suspects charged for scheme to steal mail - Court control hearing for Craig Haffaney et al, 10 defendants indicted for grand larceny in relation to an alleged scheme to steal New Yorkers' mail and alter their checks * Judge Statsinger, Part TAP B, 100 Centre/ Rm. 1130



Location: New York County Criminal Court, 100 Centre St, New York, NY



Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 08 9:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with attempted murder - Court control hearing for Tyquan Bailey, charged with attempted murder, among other charges, for an alleged incident on Fifth Ave * Case no. 01424-2018 * Judge Biben, TAP A, 100 Centre/ Rm. 1100



Location: New York County Criminal Court, 100 Centre St, New York, NY



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 08 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect accused of arson - Court control hearing for Jelani Parker, charged with arson for allegedly intentionally starting a fire in a Hamilton Heights apartment building * Case no. 04351-2017 * Judge C. Farber, Part 81, 100 Centre/ Rm. 1317



Location: New York County Criminal Court, 100 Centre St, New York, NY



Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 08 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with murder and gang assault - Court control hearing for Mary Saunders, charged with murder and gang assault * Case no. 03916-2018 * Judge Biben, TAP A, 100 Centre/ Rm. 1100



Location: New York County Criminal Court, 100 Centre St, New York, NY



----------------------------------------



---------- QUEENS ----------



NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 08 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with burglary as a hate crime - Court conference hearing for Zakaria Kabir, charged with burglary in the third degree as a hate crime for an alleged 'racist rampage' at a Queens mosque that destroyed property * Case no. 00891-2019 * TAP A/ Justice Kron



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



----------------------------------------



---------- BRONX ----------



NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 08 9:30 AM Sentencing for man convicted of grand larceny - Sentencing for Robert Byrd, convicted on 29 Jul of grand larceny in the second degree, scheme to defraud in the first degree and practicing/appearing as an attorney-at-law without being admitted for defrauding an immigrant couple out of $100,000 * Case no. 01420-2016 * Justice Neary, Part 70



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 08 9:30 AM Court appearance for man charged with stabbing his brother - Court appearance for Michael Parko, charged with first degree manslaughter and assault charges for allegedly stabbing his 19-year-old brother to death on 19 Oct 2018 * Case no. 02430-2018 * Justice Michael, Part 77



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234



----------------------------------------



---------- MANHATTAN ----------



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 09 9:30 AM Court hearing for Paul Manafort on residential mortgage fraud charges - Court control hearing for former Donald J. Trump for President campaign manager Paul Manafort, charged with residential mortgage fraud, conspiracy, and falsifying business records, among other charges * Manafort allegedly falsified business records to obtain millions of dollars in residential mortgage loans, beginning in December 2015 and continuing three days before President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration * Case no. 00774-2019 * Before Judge Wiley



Location: New York County Criminal Court, 100 Centre St, New York, NY



Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400



