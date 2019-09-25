NYC Court Calendar

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 25 9:30 AM Court hearing in bid by President Trump to block subpoena of tax returns - Oral argument in 'Trump v. Vance, Jr. et al', a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump seeking to stop Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance from forcing President Trump's accounting firm to release eight years of his state and federal tax returns in a criminal probe of payments made to two women - adult movie star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal - who claimed to have had affairs with President Trump, accusations he has denied. DA Vance has asked U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero to reject the president's request for a temporary order blocking Vance's subpoena, and also requested that the lawsuit be dismissed, saying it belongs in state court, if anywhere. The president's lawyers have called the subpoena requests a 'bad faith effort to harass' the president, and asked that the subpoena be declared unenforceable until President Trump leaves office * Case no. 1:19-cv-08694 * Before Judge Victor Marrero