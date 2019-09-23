Associated Press NYC Court Calendar for Monday, Sep. 23.



The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.



Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The New York bureau is reachable at 212-621-1670. Send daybook items to apnyc@ap.org.



To see your Daybooks and events for New York and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.



----------------------------------------



---------- MANHATTAN ----------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 23 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspects charged with murder - Court control hearing for Chantel Davis and David Gamble, charged with murder for an alleged incident on W 46th St * Case no. 03037-2018 * Judge Wiley, Part 42, 100 Centre/ Rm. 1313



Location: New York County Criminal Court, 100 Centre St, New York, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 23 9:30 AM SCA for suspect charged with murder and kidnapping - Supreme court arraignment for Truman Dulaney, charged with murder and kidnapping, among other charges * Case no. 02830-2019 * Judge Ward, Part 71, 100 Centre/ Rm. 1104



Location: New York County Criminal Court, 100 Centre St, New York, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 23 9:30 AM Court hearing for 10 suspects charged for scheme to steal mail - Court control hearing for Craig Haffaney et al, 10 defendants indicted for grand larceny in relation to an alleged scheme to steal New Yorkers' mail and alter their checks * Judge Statsinger, Part TAP B, 100 Centre/ Rm. 1130



Location: New York County Criminal Court, 100 Centre St, New York, NY



Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400



----------------------------------------



---------- QUEENS ----------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 23 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with robbery - Court conference hearing for Hannibal Ali, charged with robbery in the first degree for an alleged deli hold-up in Queens * Case no. CR-039957-18QN * AP6/ Justice DiBiase



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 23 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspects charged with conspiracy - Court hearing for Kaminski Gauthier and Brandon Bledman, alleged gang members charged with conspiracy in the second degree for allegedly conspiring to kill rivals * Case no. 00549-2018 * K5/ Justice Lewis



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 23 9:30 AM Court hearing for man accused of Queens shooting - Court conference hearing for John Jahlik Hines, charged with murder in the second degree for allegedly shooting a Queens man twice, killing him * Case no. 01652-2018 * TAP C/ Justice Holder



Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY



Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press, 1 718 286 6315



----------------------------------------



---------- BROOKLYN ----------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 23 9:30 AM People's case in the trial of Keon Richmond, charged with murder 2 * Judge Chun, Part 19



Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 23 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Anthony Vasquez, charged with murder 2 * Case no. 03849-2018 * Judge Delgiudice, Part 7



Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 23 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Rochelle Watson-Stanley, charged with manslaughter 1 * Case no. 00466-2018 * Judge D'Emic, Part 6



Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 23 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Naquan Ricks, charged with murder 2 * Case no. 07116-2017 * Judge Warhit, Part TAP



Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300



----------------------------------------



---------- BRONX ----------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 23 9:30 AM Trial of former NYPD officer charged with child sex offenses - Trial in the case of Raul Olmeda, a former NYPD police officer charged with rape in the third degree, use of a child in a sexual performance and additional charges, for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl * Case no. 02220-2017 * Justice Michael, Part 77



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 23 9:30 AM Decision of motions for man charged with stabbing his uncle - Decision on motions for Idris Abdul-Muhaymin, charged with first degree murder and additional charges for the alleged fatal stabbings of his 73-year-old uncle on 11 Jun 2018 and a 45-year-old woman on 11 Jul 2018, during robberies in the Bronx * Case no. 01583-2018 * Justice Hornstein, Part 96



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 23 9:30 AM Trial for suspect charged with assault - Trial in the case of Christina Algoo, charged with first degree assault and additional charges for allegedly assaulting a nine-month-old in her care * Case no. 00411-2018 * Justice Yearwood, Part T18



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov



Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 23 9:30 AM Court appearance for man charged with murder - Court appearance for Kameron Wallace, charged with second degree murder and additional charges for allegedly shooting and killing Sincear Williams at a Sweet 16 party in the Bronx on 28 Dec 2017 * Case no. 00212-2018 * Justice Michael, Part 77



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234



--------------------



NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 23 9:30 AM Trial for suspects charged with gang assault - Trial in the case of Hector Quezada, Joel Hernandez, Jenny Gutierrez, Kendall Guillory, and Jariel Pichardo, charged with manslaughter and gang assault for allegedly beating Donell Soto outside a Bronx restaurant in October 2016 * Case no. 03176-2016 * Justice Neary, Part 70



Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY



Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234



Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.