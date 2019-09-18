NYC Court Calendar

Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with attempted murder - Decision on motions in case of Edwin Castillo-Concepcion, charged on a total of 31 counts, including attempted murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the second degree, and first degree assault, for allegedly firing a gun at a police officer after robbing a man of a backpack of cocaine, causing the officer to return fire that left two bystanders wounded * Case no. 00015-2019 * Justice Neary, Part 70