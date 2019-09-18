Associated Press NYC Court Calendar for Wednesday, Sep. 18.
The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.
Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The New York bureau is reachable at 212-621-1670. Send daybook items to
.
To see your Daybooks and events for New York and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.
----------------------------------------
---------- MANHATTAN ----------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court control hearing for Malcolm Abbot, charged with assault for an alleged domestic incident * Case no. CR-017349-19NY * Part D, 100 Centre/ Rm. 419
Location: New York County Criminal Court, 100 Centre St, New York, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with burglary - Court control hearing for Rodney Brown, charged with manslaughter and assault for an alleged incident on W 52nd St * Case no. 01798-2019 * Judge Carro, Part 32, 100 Centre/ Rm. 1300
Location: New York County Criminal Court, 100 Centre St, New York, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court hearing for neurologist charged with sexually assaulting patients - Court control hearing for Ricardo Cruciani, a neurologist charged with rape and other charges for allegedly sexually assaulting patients * Case no. 01734-2018 * Judge Dwyer, Part 41, 100 Centre/ Rm. 1116
Location: New York Criminal Court, 100 Centre St, New York, NY
Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court hearing suspects charged with murder and concealment of a human corpse - Decision on motions in case of Jared Eng and Jennifer Lopez, charged with murder and concealment of a human corpse, among other charges * Case no. 00457-2019 * Judge Wiley, Part 42, 100 Centre/ Rm. 1313
Location: New York County Criminal Court, 100 Centre St, New York, NY
Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect in alleged 'card cracking' scheme - Court control hearing for Gabriel Molina, an alleged ID thief charged with grand larceny for an alleged 'card cracking' scheme involving Snapchat and rent checks * Case no. 02400-2018 * Judge Wiley, Part 42, 100 Centre/ Rm. 1313
Location: New York Criminal Court, 100 Centre St, New York, NY
Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court hearing for woman charged with offering a false instrument for filing - Court control hearing for Jennifer Rosario, charged with offering a false instrument for filing * Case no. 01621-2019 * Judge Carro, Part 32, 100 Centre/ Rm. 1300
Location: New York County Criminal Court, 100 Centre St, New York, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400
----------------------------------------
---------- QUEENS ----------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with subway assault - Court conference hearing for Allasheed Allah, charged with assault in the second degree as a hate crime for allegedly attacking a woman on the subway and using an 'anti-gay slur' * Case no. CR-041738-18QN * APN/ Judge Bejarano
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court hearing for alleged gang members charged with conspiracy - Court conference hearing for Jorge Andrade and Ramon Martines, alleged MS-13 gang members charged with conspiracy in the second degree for allegedly conspiring to kill rival gang members and commit a home invasion * K14/ Justice Schwartz
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with assault on correction officer - Court conference hearing for Brandon Bledman and Nicholas Morris, alleged gang members charged with assault on a peace or police officer for an alleged assault on a correction officer * TAP A/ Justice Kron
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with murder - Court conference hearing for Shahid Burton, charged with murder in the second degree for an alleged homicide in August 2018, following an arrest after slipping though a subway turnstile * Case no. CR-009788-19QN * APN/ Judge Watters
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with murdering three-year-old - Court conference hearing for Mark Jenkins, charged with murder in the second degree in the death of three-year-old Bella Edwards, who died from massive internal injuries * Case no. 01443-2019 * TAP B/ Justice Buchter
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court hearing for two accused of being 'major drug traffickers' - Court conference hearing for Doobie Kim and Yeong Woo Choi, California men charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree for allegedly being 'major drug traffickers' * APN/ Judge Bejarano * Case no. CR-014930-19QN
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with selling drugs in Ravenswood Houses - Court conference hearing for Damein Walker, charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the second degree for allegedly selling drugs in Ravenswood Houses * Case no. CR-011710-19QN * APN/ Judge Melendez
Location: Queens County Criminal Court, 125-01 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY
Contacts: Queens County District Attorney press office, 1 718 286 6315
----------------------------------------
---------- BROOKLYN ----------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Mirzo Atadzhanov, charged with murder 1 * Case no. 03567-2018 * Judge Chun, Part 19
Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY
Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Derek Simpkins, charged with murder 2 * Case no. 01261-2017, Judge Warhit, Part TAP
Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Mia Simmons, charged with manslaughter 1 * Case no. CR-026003-19KN * Judge Delgiudice, Part 7
Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court hearings for Keith Wiggins, charged with predatory sexual assault * Case no. 08075-2017 * Judge Miller, Part TAP 1
Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Natasha Riley, charged with grand larceny 3 * Case no. 03008-2018 * Judge Chun, Part 19
Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court conference hearing for Renado Ward, charged with murder 2 * Case no. 10044-2011 * Judge Wright, Part TAP
Location: Kings County Supreme Court, 320 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Kings County District Attorney press, 1 718 250 2300
----------------------------------------
---------- BRONX ----------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court heraing for suspect charged with murder and manslaughter - Court decision in case of Angel Esteban Feliz Rodriguez, charged with second degree murder and first degree manslaughter for allegedly killing his girlfriend on 8 Apr * Part IDV
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court appearance for woman charged with murdering one-year-old son - Court appearance for Daira Santana Gonzalez, charged with murder and additional charges related to the death of her one-year-old son, Darwin Gonzalez-Santana, who allegedly ingested multiple illegal drugs * Case no. 00170-2019 * Part 75
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with attempted murder - Decision on motions in case of Edwin Castillo-Concepcion, charged on a total of 31 counts, including attempted murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the second degree, and first degree assault, for allegedly firing a gun at a police officer after robbing a man of a backpack of cocaine, causing the officer to return fire that left two bystanders wounded * Case no. 00015-2019 * Justice Neary, Part 70
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court appearance for woman charged with manslaughter - Court appearance for Jade Spencer, charged with first and second degree manslaughter, and second degree assault in relation to the 2017 death of her two children * Judge Bruce, Part T16
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Court appearance for woman charged with murdering infant son - Court appearance for Joann McLeod, charged with second degree murder and related charges for allegedly beating her five-month-old son, causing his death * Case no. 01362-2018 * Justice McCarty, Part TRP
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 18 9:30 AM Jury selection in trial of man accused of killing girlfriend - Jury selection in the trial of Brandi Simmons, charged with second degree murder and additional charges for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in 2015 * Case no. 00662-2015 * Judge Lieb, Part 73
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
----------------------------------------
---------- MANHATTAN ----------
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 19 9:30 AM Possible sentencing for pair convicted of coercion - Possible sentencing for Rachel Cohen and Menachem Cohen, convicted of coercion and unlawful imprisonment for an incident on Forsyth St * Case no. 04588-2018 * Judge Burke, Part 81, 100 Centre/ Rm. 1317
Location: New York County Criminal Court, 100 Centre St, New York, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 19 9:30 AM Possible sentencing of man convicted with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting - Possible sentencing of Tomas Dunn, convicted of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting for a vehicular incident on W 23rd St * Judge Edwards, Part 51, 100 Centre/ Rm. 1324
Location: New York Criminal Court, 100 Centre St, New York, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 19 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with placing a false bomb - SCA for Larry Griffin, charged with placing a false bomb or hazardous substance and placing a false bomb or hazardous substance in a sports stadium * Case no. CR-026986-19NY * Judge Clott, Part 61, 111 Centre/ Rm. 219
Location: New York County Criminal Court, 111 Centre St, New York, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 19 9:30 AM Possible sentencing of man convicted of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting - Possible sentencing of Edward Heredia, convicted of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting for a vehicular incident on W 157th St * Case no. 03398-2017 * Judge Statsinger, Part TAP B, 100 Centre/ Rm. 1130
Location: New York County Criminal Court, 100 Centre Street, New York, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 19 9:30 AM Court hearing for suspect charged with assault as a hate crime - SCA for Todd Lyons, charged with assault as a hate crime for an alleged series of incidents * Case no. 02770-2019 * Judge Clott, Part 61, 111 Centre/ Rm. 948
Location: New York County Criminal Court, 111 Centre St, New York, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 19 9:30 AM Court hearing for pair charged with grand larceny - Decision on motions in case of Victor Espinal and David Moreno, alleged phony immigration attorneys charged with grand larceny for allegedly targeting asylum seekers * Case no. 01649-2019 * Judge Clott, Part 61, 111 Centre/ Rm. 948
Location: New York County Criminal Court, 111 Centre St, New York, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: New York County District Attorney press, 1 212 335 9400
----------------------------------------
---------- BRONX ----------
UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 19 9:30 AM Court appearance for man charged in stabbing death - Court appearance for Rafael Gonzalez, charged with second degree murder in relation to the alleged January 2016 stabbing death of Adam Garcia in a McDonald's parking lot * Case no. 00296-2016 * Justice McCarty, Part TRP
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
--------------------
UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 19 9:30 AM Court appearance for man charged with sexually motivated felony - Court appearance for Saul Ramos, charged with sexually motivated felony and additional charges for allegedly breaking into a woman's bedroom and touching himself. Ramos is also accused of stealing multiple items, including a games console * Part SCA
Location: Bronx County Criminal Court, 265 E 161st St, Bronx, NY
Weblinks: http://www.nycourts.gov
Contacts: Bronx County District Attorney, 1 718 590 2234
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.