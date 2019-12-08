Police were investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy as a homicide on Sunday.
Emergency responders rushed Mayjor Douglas from his apartment in Troy, N.Y. to a hospital on Saturday after he went into cardiac arrest. He died that day at Albany Medical Center.
His death was ruled a homicide Sunday after an autopsy.
Police did not release further details on the cause of his death or the investigation.
