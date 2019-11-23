Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has named U.S. Reps. Deb Haaland , Ayanna Pressley and Katie Porter as her campaign co-chairs.



Warren made the announcement Friday on social media with a video of the congresswomen at her campaign rallies.



Haaland of Albuquerque is one of the first Native American women elected to the U.S. House.



Pressley was elected to her Boston-area seat after defeating a Democratic incumbent in a primary last year. She is the first black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts.



Porter represents a district south of Los Angeles.



It was not immediately clear what role the co-chairs will play in the campaign.



Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.