Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has named U.S. Reps. Deb Haaland , Ayanna Pressley and Katie Porter as her campaign co-chairs.
Warren made the announcement Friday on social media with a video of the congresswomen at her campaign rallies.
Haaland of Albuquerque is one of the first Native American women elected to the U.S. House.
Pressley was elected to her Boston-area seat after defeating a Democratic incumbent in a primary last year. She is the first black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts.
Porter represents a district south of Los Angeles.
It was not immediately clear what role the co-chairs will play in the campaign.
