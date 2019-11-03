Weather authorities have confirmed that it was a tornado that damaged homes and vehicles in northern New Jersey on Halloween night.



The National Weather Service says the EF-1 tornado in Morris County touched down in Harding Township shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday packing winds up to 100 mph.



The twister snapped trees and brought down utility lines while traveling almost five miles to the borough of Florham Park.



At Drew University, it brought down numerous trees, some of them crushing several vehicles.



Another tree northeast of downtown Madison crushed the front porch of a home and another uprooted tree fell onto another residence.



No injuries were reported. NJ.com reports that the storms knocked power out to about a quarter of Madison's homes and businesses.



